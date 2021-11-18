Dr Noor Hisham: Do not speculate on death of MoH senior principal assistant director Dr Chai

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Dr Chai Koh Meow had completed his Covid-19 booster dose on November 9, 2021 and did not report any extraordinary side effects after receiving the vaccination. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Members of the public have been told to refrain from making any speculations over the death of Health Ministry (MOH) senior principal assistant director Dr Chai Koh Meow yesterday until the official result of the post-mortem is out.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Dr Chai had completed his Covid-19 booster dose on November 9, 2021 and did not report any extraordinary side effects after receiving the vaccination.

He said Dr Chai was also present for duty as usual until November 16, 2021.

Dr Noor Hisham said investigation on the cause of death is still going on and MOH is seeking the cooperation of the people to respect the privacy of Dr Chai’s family.

“Condolences to all family members of Dr Chai Koh Meow on his demise on November 17, 2021,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the late doctor who was a senior principal assistant director at MOH headquarters, was also well-liked by his colleagues, the local community as well as the traditional and complementary medicine fraternity.

“MOH regrets the demise of one of its committed and dedicated officers,” he said. — Bernama