GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — Sandbags will be placed at higher levels along erosion hotspots in Batu Feringghi and Tanjung Bungah as a short-term mitigation measure to address erosion along the 3km stretch.

State infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said they have to implement this as wave heights recorded last year were higher than usual.

“The increase in wave height of more than two feet last year caused the existing sandbag barriers to fail in withstanding seawater pressure,” he explained in a press conference after attending the Penang Nature-Based Climate Adaptation Award programme here today.

He said when seawater rises higher than normal, it pushed the sandbags back.

Zairil said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is currently in the process of appointing a contractor to carry out the short-term mitigation works in the affected areas.

“DID will determine the new height of the sandbags to ensure more effective protection should there be a rise in sea levels,” he said.

He said the short-term mitigation measures normally will last about a year but they are looking into ways to extend their durability.

At the same time, he said DID is finalising the design for a long-term mitigation project to permanently resolve the coastal erosion issue.

“The long-term mitigation project is expected to cost about RM60 million,” he said.

“If we look at the area near Parkroyal Hotel, the mitigation project implemented previously there successfully improved beach conditions, and the same method will be considered for Batu Feringghi,” he added.

He also said that several methods are being considered, including the construction of wave breakers, outfalls and beach nourishment.

“The final design will be finalised after the technical study by DID is completed to ensure an effective long-term solution can be implemented,” he said.