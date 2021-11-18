Covid-19 booster dose: Penang residents urged to register on waiting list, says state exco

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force-Booster (CITF-B) chaired by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Tuesday agreed on the walk-in registration of names on the waiting list at the PPV throughout the country starting November 22. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Penang residents are urged to do walk-in registration to be on the waiting list for the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose injection that will start next Monday.

State Agrotechnology and Food Security Committee chairman, Dr Norlela Ariffin said Penang had a total of 503,000 individuals eligible to receive the booster dose but so far, only 32,332 had received the dose.

“Penang is so far, fifth from below among states receiving the booster doses while 74 clinics and eight private hospitals have been made vaccine booster shot administering centres (PPV) as an addition to the 47 existing facilities in the state,” she said in a statement today.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force-Booster (CITF-B) chaired by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Tuesday, agreed on the walk-in registration of names on the waiting list at the PPV throughout the country starting November 22.

The public can refer to and contact the PPV involved or phone or email to register for an appointment via www.protecthealth.com.my from that date.

In Perak, 70,775 individuals have received the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose up to yesterday, according to state Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

He said among the recipients were the frontliners, individuals aged 40 and above, those aged 18 and above with comorbidities, those who need to go abroad and pregnant mothers. — Bernama