Budget 2022 through to committee stage on voice vote

After his winding up speech, the House was asked to cast their votes and Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun decided the majority had shouted in the affirmative. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Budget 2022 cleared its first stage today with a voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

Earlier, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had a torrid time getting through his winding-up speech as MPs questioned him on various matters.

Chief among them was former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application for a plot of land and home, which some have valued at RM100 million.

They also questioned him about the allocation of just RM100 million for the development of the Indian community for 2022.

After his winding up speech, the House was asked to cast their votes and Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun decided the majority had shouted in the affirmative.

A voice vote occurs when members of parliament call out “Setuju” (Aye) or “Tidak” (No) when a question is first put by the Speaker.