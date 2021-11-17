Hishammuddin: Royal Malaysian Air Force ordered to submit report on Hawk 108 incident

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he was informed about the incident through a call from Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has instructed the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident involving a Hawk 108 fighter jet that occurred last night (November 16).

He said he was informed about the incident through a call from Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul.

“There was one fatality and another person was injured. The RMAF has been ordered to provide a detailed report and to investigate the cause of the incident immediately.

“My deepest sympathies to the families of the airmen involved in the incident very sad and disappointed to hear this news. I am given to understand that the injured airman has received immediate treatment,” he shared on Twitter.

He said the Defence Ministry was ordered to channel assistance to families of the airmen involved in the incident.

The RMAF confirmed in a statement released at midnight that one of its Hawk fighter jets was involved in an accident at the RMAF Air Base in Butterworth, Penang at around 10.07 pm Tuesday night. ― Bernama