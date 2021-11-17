Despite PAS’ support for Perikatan, BN man thanks grassroots for surprise support in Melaka polls

Barisan Nasional’s communication advisor Isham Jalil said the coalition, especially Umno, welcomes PAS grassroots’ support in an effort to promote Malay-Muslim unity in the coming Melaka state election this Saturday. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 17 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno said they will not close their doors to support from PAS grassroots members while campaigning for the Melaka state election, despite the latter throwing their support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead.

BN communication adviser Isham Jalil said Umno is keen to see such efforts as a continuation of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) charter forged between the Malay nationalist party and its Islamist enemy-turned-ally back in 2019.

“Despite the PAS leadership officially being with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Melaka election, their grassroots members seem to want to be with us (Umno and BN) in a bid to strengthen MN.

“For me, God willing, this is a good sign,” said Isham during a Facebook live stream late last night.

Isham said BN is more than happy to accept such unlikely support after photos and reports surfaced on social media that showed some PAS members giving their support to BN in the run-up to the Melaka polls since last Sunday.

PAS on November 1 announced that it would contest the state election under PN and its banner, with the campaign led by Umno’s rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

PAS is officially a part of PN, a registered political entity, but is also part of MN, a loose pact based on the Malay Muslim unity with Umno.

Isham, who is also the Selangor BN information chief, also alleged that Bersatu’s participation under PN in the Melaka state polls is to solely disrupt the elections as a third force.

“They don’t care even if Pakatan Harapan wins, as long as it is not BN. That is not having good intentions,” he said, alluding to the recent spat between PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president, and several Umno leaders.

Isham explained that even if PN wins one or two seats, but being BN’s rival they will not back down and are bound to continue their demands.

“With that, we need to accept such PAS grassroots support for us,” he said, suggesting that if PN wins even one or two seats, the coalition may be in a position to demand for posts if their participation will ensure a government with BN.

Isham also accused Bersatu’s motivation over Malay and Muslim unity of being just rhetoric.

“As long as there is a third Malay-based party, I don’t see how we can unite. History has shown that the existence of splinter parties such as Bersatu will lead to the Malays bickering among themselves,” he said.

Both BN and PN will be contesting in all 28 state constituencies in the Melaka polls this coming Saturday.