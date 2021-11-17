Chief Secretary: Government can make fast, apt decisions by making full use of data

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali hoped all the products developed via CHIPTA 2021 programme could provide significant impact and high values which were beneficial to various quarters . — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — Making beneficial use of data from numerous sources will enable the government to make decisions quickly and accurately, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said this is in keeping with the first thrust of the 2021-2025 Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan (PSPSA) which sets up the Utilisation of Data Intelligence to manage data as a government asset.

Mohd Zuki said the thrust also supported the MyDIGITAL initiative and Malaysian 4IR Policy from the aspect of formulating the digital service policy which is spurred by data, as a result of data analytics and artificial intelligence in improving the effectiveness in the services delivery to the public.

“In line with the current development, all of us must concede that data is the most valuable asset which can be used to turn out numerous innovations and products which can be beneficial to all quarters.

“The expression ‘data is the new soil’ which we often hear when speaking about innovation, namely, with the commencement of the digital economy, data has become a key ingredient for innovations and is the main agent to ensure sustainable growth in the digital economy,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said this in his speech at a ceremony to announce the winners of Challenge on Innovation and Problem-solving through Technology Advancement (CHIPTA) 2021 which was held virtually today.

He said the mastery of digital technology was key for the country to overcome the limitations of productivity to simultaneously upgrade the Malaysian economy.

“The role of digital technology is evident especially more so since last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had posed a stiff challenge to all countries to continue life as normal.

“The ability to grab the opportunity emerging from innovative technologies and business models will play an important role in spurring the country’s new engines of economic growth,” he said.

On CHIPTA, Mohd Zuki said the implementation of the programme was in line with the government’s agenda, namely, making beneficial use of data intelligence to produce innovations or products which could be used by the people.

Mohd Zuki hoped all the products developed via CHIPTA 2021 programme could provide significant impact and high values which were beneficial to various quarters especially those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to continue with their lives.

He also hoped that the Ministry of Finance would give its cooperation in terms of allocations so that CHIPTA products could be highlighted and commercialised.

“I am confident this effort will produce digital startup companies and subsequently contribute to an increase in job opportunities and boost the national economy and the quality of life of the people,” he said.

CHIPTA 2021, themed, Catalysing Innovation for New Norm & Better Future, held virtually from Aug 2 to Sept 1, had attracted the participation of 123 teams.

The competition was divided into four categories, namely, Public Sector, Students of Institutions of Higher Education (IPT), Secondary School Students and Members of the Public/Industry with a total prize of RM66,000.

The Pharmacoders from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency and the VarsityQuadro from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia were announced as the winners in the Public Sector category and the IPT Students category respectively.

The Members of the Public/Industry category was won by the Appkan Team while the AIA United from the Sepang Vocational College won the Secondary School Students category. — Bernama