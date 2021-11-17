Ahmad Zahid urges Melaka voters not to listen to rumours claiming Sulaiman will only be interim CM

Billboards and banners featuring Barisan Nasional candidate Sulaiman Md Ali are seen in Lendu, Melaka November 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 17 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has refuted claims that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali will only be the interim Melaka chief minister if the coalition wins in the state election this Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the Umno president urged voters not to be influenced by such a rumour.

“To voters and the people of Melaka, don’t listen! Don’t be fooled...there is no such thing as an interim chief minister,” he said.

Sulaiman has been named the candidate for the post of Melaka Chief Minister if BN is given the mandate to form the state government in the state election to be held on Nov 20.

It was announced by its Melaka state election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who described Sulaiman as a leader who is accepted by the Melaka people and is free of issues.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has named Adly Zahari, who is contesting for the Bukit Katil seat, as its chief minister candidate.

Sulaiman, who is incumbent Lendu Assemblyman, is defending the seat in a contest against Major (Rtd) Abdullah Mahadi, of PN, and PH’s Mohamad Asri Ibrahim (PH).

The Melaka state election was called following the dissolution of the State Assembly last Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for Sulaiman. — Bernama