Sarawak state election: Application for postal voting open until Nov 24

A general view of the Election Commission's headquarters in Putrajaya, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 16 — Online application for postal voting for the 12th Sarawak state election for Malaysians residing abroad and those in the security and health sectors is open from Nov 8 to 24.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the application is for Form 1B (Malaysian citizens who are abroad) and Form 1C (nine agencies in the safety and health Sector) voter categories only

“As for the Form 1A category postal vote application (election workers, EC members/officers, police, military and media personnel) details will be informed later.

"Applications must be made online through the MySPR Daftar website at the following link https://mysprdaftar.spr.gov.my/ or the EC's official portal, https://www.spr.gov.my/," he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said applicants are also advised to apply in advance to avoid any problem or difficulties.

Should there be any queries contact the Postal Vote Management Unit (UPUP) at 03-88927080 or email to [email protected]

On Nov 3, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to lifting the Emergency in Sarawak which took effect on Aug 2.

The lifting of the Emergency Proclamation indirectly paves the way for the Sarawak state election, after the term of the State Legislative Assembly ended on June 6.

The EC will convene a special meeting regarding the 12th Sarawak state election on Nov 24 in Kuching. — Bernama