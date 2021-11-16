Melaka polls: Early voting process completed as 10 more voting centres close at 5.30pm

Police personnel wait to cast their votes during early voting for the Melaka state poll in Ayer Keroh November 16, 2021. — Pictureby Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 16 — The early voting process for the Melaka state election has been completed as 10 more Early Voting Centres were closed at 5.30pm.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 86 per cent of early voters had cast their ballots as of 4pm.

The voting centres that were closed at 5.30pm were the 96 DPP Operations Room in Lendu; Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters Multipurpose Hall in Machap Jaya; SK Kem Terendak, SK Kem Terendak I and II and Borhan Hall in Sungai Udang.

Also closed were the centres set up at the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters Multipurpose Hall in Ayer Keroh; Sri Beruang Hall of the Army Camp in Bukit Katil; Central Melaka District Police Headquarters Media Room in Bandar Hilir; and the Jasin District Police Headquarters Multipurpose Hall in Bemban.

The other 21 of the 31 gazetted voting centres were closed earlier at 2pm.

There are 11,557 registered early voters for the state polls, comprising 9,217 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 2,340 police personnel.

The process was held with a strict emphasis on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), in line with the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines under the National Recovery Plan. — Bernama