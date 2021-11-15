In Johor, Pakatan reps submit motion to put strained Umno-Bersatu ties to the test

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bukit Gambir state assemblyman, previously suggested that he and his party’s 11 assemblymen held the fate of the Johor state administration in their hands. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — The stability of the Johor government is set to be tested again at the state assembly sitting on November 18 when a motion by Pakatan Harapan assemblymen to join district action and development committee (JTPD) meetings could be tabled.

Coalition sources claimed that the motion could even be approved via a simple majority of Opposition lawmakers as well as “rebels” from the rival bench where ties between so-called allies Umno and Bersatu were strained.

A PH source claimed the motion, if successfully adopted, would indicate a lack of support for Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is from Umno.

“More so as things have recently heated-up on the national-level between PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno, following the latter party’s veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad‘s comments on him,” the source told Malay Mail.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bukit Gambir state assemblyman, previously suggested that he and his party’s 11 assemblymen held the fate of the state administration in their hands.

On Friday, Muhyiddin traded barbs with Umno, including threats that he could trigger a state election like how two renegades from the latter party forced the Melaka state election.

This culminated in a row between the Pagoh MP and former Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Samad from Umno.

Another Johor PH source confirmed the motion on the JTPD meetings has been submitted, and hoped it could be tabled as a matter of “check and balance”.

The person also pointed out that without Johor Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian, who suffered a stroke last month, the number of government lawmakers in the state assembly was now only 28.

“It is possible that the slim majority by the state government, which is currently at 28 seats compared to PH's 27 seats, will make it difficult for the government representatives to block Opposition motions without prior negotiations.

“The state government won’t collapse as it is not a vote of no-confidence against the mentri besar, but it will definitely cause problems in terms of the majority held,” the person said.

When contacted, the state Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat confirmed the motion.

“Yes, my office has received the motion regarding the JTPD,” he said when contacted.

As part of state assembly reforms in Johor, the state’s PH coalition has been pushing for the participation of all assemblymen in the JTPD meetings that were usually chaired by the respective district officers.

In December last year, Hasni reportedly said there were no obstacles on the proposal regarding the JTPD meetings, but it needed to be discussed at the next level for consideration.

At present, the JTPD meetings state-wide involve only the government assemblymen and any changes involve the implementation of government policies.