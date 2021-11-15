Dewan Rakyat to discuss Sexual Harassment Act, spam messages on online gambling today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Sexual harassment as well as spam messages promoting online gambling are among issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its 12th day today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Noorita Sual (PH-Tenom) is scheduled to ask Family and Community Development minister, during oral question-and-answer session, about the government's commitment in introducing the Sexual Harassment Act and the timeline for the act to be tabled.

Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) is expected to ask Minister of Communications and Multimedia on efforts taken by the ministry to address the issue of spam messages promoting online gambling.

Mohd Nizar also wants to know whether telecommunication companies are involved in selling users' personal data.

According to the Parliament calendar, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the winding up session of Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the policy level by the ministries involved from today until Thursday.

Previously, a total of 131 MPs from the government and opposition blocs as well as Independents participated in the debate on 2022 Budget at the policy level for seven days beginning Nov 1.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama