Call it Dollah or Wahab, PAS minister says party still opposes Timah whisky despite Cabinet’s nod

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Islamist party PAS has said that it remains opposed to the local whisky brand called “Timah”, even as the Cabinet approved the name over the weekend.

Religious Affairs Minister Idris Ahmad was quoted saying nobody in the party agrees to the decision and the consumption of alcohol no matter what name is used for the brand.

“As far as this alcohol issue is concerned whether it be Timah, Dollah or Wahab PAS do not agree with it,” the PAS vice-president was quoted saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Dollah and Wahab are Malay male names. No alcoholic drinks have been given those names.

“No one from the party supports the whisky brand Timah,” he reportedly added.

Last Saturday, the Cabinet allowed the whisky brand Timah to keep its name.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong along with Domestic Trade and Cooperatives Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the manufacturer will be required to include an additional label on the whisky bottle to explain its name refers to the Malay word for “tin”.

Last month, Idris had called for Timah whisky to immediately change its brand name and the picture used on the bottle.

Idris said such things should not happen as they are provocative while the use of the name could cause confusion to the community and religion.

He also claimed the use of the name would lead to the normalisation of alcohol consumption among Muslims, despite Muslims being banned from purchasing such non-halal products in Malaysia.

He also said he would lobby the matter with the Home Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.