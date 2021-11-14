Melaka polls: PM Ismail Sabri visits BN operations room, meets the needy

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at BN’s meet-and-greet session at Medan Selera Selandar in Selandar, November 14, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today visited several Barisan Nasional (BN) operations rooms to meet candidates contesting in the Melaka state election.

He also spent time for breakfast at a few locations to meet residents and the needy in several state constituencies.

The first stop by the prime minister, who is also Umno vice-president, was at a coconut shake stall at Medan Selera Kampung Alai, Telok Mas, where he had his breakfast.

The stall owner, Farrah Liyana Mustafa, said she was excited and nervous when the prime minister stopped at her stall and ordered for a drink.

The 31-year older trader said since she took over the 20-year-old family business, this was the first time that a country’ leader patronised the stall. — Bernama