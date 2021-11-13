‘Tan Sri’ title for Abang Johari great honour for Sarawak, says Awang Tengah

LAWAS, Nov 13 — The conferment of the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) award on Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg by the King is a great honour for Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“This is a great recognition, and hopefully it can inspire the state government to scale greater heights.

“We also hope it can motivate the state government and Sarawak to continue with its excellent success under the leadership of the Chief Minister (Abang Johari),” he told Bernama here today, in extending his congratulations to Abang Johari.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu president, today received the PMN award, which carries the title Tan Sri.

He was among 1,207 people who were conferred awards and medals in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday this year. — Bernama