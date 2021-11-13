HASiL CEO Mohd Nizom appointed CATA chairman for 2021-2024 term

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 – Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (HASiL) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi has been appointed chairman of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) for the 2021-2024 term effective yesterday.

HASiL said the appointment was a recognition by member countries of Malaysia and to the board for all their contributions to the development and modernisation of the current tax system.

“Malaysia is seen to be able to take this organisation to the next phase in addressing international tax issues that are gaining attention globally. This appointment also recognises Malaysia’s voice on the world stage,” HASiL said in a statement here today.

CATA is an international tax organisation made up of tax administrators from 47 Commonwealth countries.

It is the largest tax organisation in the world by number of tax administrator membership and the main objective of CATA is to help member states achieve excellence in all aspects of tax administration.

CATA to date has played an important role in promoting the modernisation of tax administration and the efficient adoption of policies, processes and working procedures among the Commonwealth countries, especially developing countries.

Malaysia is the 15th chairman of CATA since its inception in 1979. — Bernama