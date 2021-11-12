Man killed, another hurt after falling off Ferris wheel in Cheras

Mohd Sabri said the police were still investigating to ascertain the cause of the incident and whether there was negligence on the part of the funfair owner or the victims themselves. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A man died and another was seriously injured after falling off a Ferris wheel at a funfair in Cheras here.

Kajang police deputy chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said the police received a report from a worker at the funfair which is near a shopping mall in Cheras at 12.15am on Thursday that two local men had fallen off the ride.

“A 39-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene by ambulance workers from Kajang Hospital. Another victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Sabri said the police were still investigating to ascertain the cause of the incident and whether there was negligence on the part of the funfair owner or the victims themselves.

He added that initial investigations found no criminal element and the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama