Police solve murder case in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2

KLANG, Nov 11 — Police have solved the case of a man who was hacked to death in front of a coffee shop in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, Klang, last Saturday, with the arrest of 16 gang suspects.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they had arrested 10 individuals comprising eight men and two women at several locations in the Klang Valley, including Sri Petaling and several locations in Ledang and Muar in Johor yesterday.

“The latest arrests are 16 people and as a result of our initial investigation, six of them were at the scene when the victim was hacked and we believe they are the ones who committed this heinous crime,” he told reporters at Jambatan Kota in Jalan Tengku Kelana here today.

Earlier, Nik Ezanee and a police team and one of the suspects were at the bridge to search for three machetes believed to have been used in the fatal attack and thrown into the Klang River.

He said the services of Special Action Unit divers would be used to help locate the weapon.

He said police are now waiting for the right time to reveal the motive for the murder in the case but believed it was related to gang activities.

“We believe this case involves gangs and we will look at other existing laws, either the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) or the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA),” he said.

Selangor Police in a statement yesterday said they were still tracking down four men to assist in the murder investigation.

“We still need these four and if there is any information about them, please contact us,” he said.

Nik Ezanee also took the opportunity to congratulate South Klang District Police Chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli for solving this case with the help of Bukit Aman. — Bernama