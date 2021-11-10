Thai authorities seize 210kg ‘ice’ destined for Malaysia

BANGKOK, Nov 10 — Thai authorities have confiscated 210 kilogrammes (kg) of ‘ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) hidden in a shipment of sofas destined for Malaysia.

Secretary-general of Narcotics Control Board (NCB) Wichai Chaimongkol said Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) officers found 210 packages of Chinese tea bags hidden in 19 sofas destined for Malaysia on Monday.

Acting on tip-off, he said SITF carried out a joint operation and detained a 26-year-old local Thai woman following the seizure.

“The drugs packed in 210 Chinese tea bags, each weight 1kg and hidden in nine small wooden crates and one large wooden crate that contained sofas,” he said at a press conference here today.

He added the suspect was supposed to deliver the drugs to a private logistic company which will take it to Malaysia.

Local media reported that the suspect claimed she was paid 35,000 baht (RM4,400) to deliver the sofas.

Meanwhile, Wichai said the authorities seized various drugs in 68 drug cases since January this year.

He said the drugs including 204.14kg of crystal meth, 21.6kg of heroin, 10.02kg of marijuana, 515kg of ketamine, 730gm of cocaine, 990 ecstasy pills and 6,040 meth pills. — Bernama