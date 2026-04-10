JOHOR BAHRU, April 10 — Vegetable farmers are cutting back production as rising fuel and fertiliser costs, coupled with prolonged dry weather, squeeze margins across the sector, The Star reported today.

Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said around 20 per cent of more than 6,000 members nationwide have already reduced output, with some considering shifting to other crops such as oil palm.

He said persistent hot and dry conditions have forced farmers to rely heavily on diesel-powered irrigation systems, with most crops requiring watering at least twice daily.

“For a farmer like me with 2.42ha of crops, I use at least 20 litres of diesel each time, costing about RM100 per session.

“With diesel prices expected to rise further, the cost of simply keeping crops alive will continue to increase, especially with the lack of rainfall,” he was quoted as saying, adding that diesel is also needed for transportation.

Lim added that fertiliser costs have surged by 30 per cent to 40 per cent and are expected to climb further amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

He stressed that the rising input costs are becoming increasingly difficult for farmers to absorb, particularly as many vegetable growers are not covered under diesel subsidy schemes.

“The increase is too much for farmers to absorb, especially since many vegetable farmers are not eligible for diesel subsidies.

“We hope the government can help ease our burden, particularly in terms of diesel costs. Otherwise, more farmers may exit the industry if the situation persists.

He warned that continued pressure on production costs could eventually feed through to retail prices, with consumers likely to bear the impact as local and imported vegetables become more expensive amid fuel-related constraints.

Yong Peng Vegetable Farmers Association chairman Cheng Tai Hoe claimed the lack of support for the sector could discourage younger Malaysians from entering farming.

He said the industry is already heavily reliant on older farmers, with limited interest from the younger generation.

With more producers potentially exiting, he warned Malaysia could face greater dependence on imported vegetables in the long term.

“Those who can still afford to continue are doing their best, but some have already run out of options as they no longer have the cash flow to sustain operations.

“If left unaddressed, this will eventually make it very ­expensive for consumers to buy vegetables, especially as imported produce is also expected to become more expensive due to fuel constraints,” he was quoted as saying.