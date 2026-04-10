SEREMBAN, April 10 — Police are tracking down five men to assist in investigations into two separate armed robbery incidents in Bandar Baru Nilai and the Rumah Rakyat Nilai area here last night.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the first incident was reported at 1.24am at a 24-hour convenience store on Jalan BBN 1/2F in Bandar Baru Nilai, adding that initial investigations found that the robbery occurred around 1.10am involving two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

“One suspect, armed with a knife, threatened the victim, a local man in his 20s, while the other made off with about RM600 in cash and several cartons of assorted cigarette brands,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, police also received a report at 9.48pm of another armed robbery in the Rumah Rakyat Nilai housing area, involving three men on two motorcycles carrying machetes.

“Suspects are believed to have threatened a local woman in her 50s before making off with her valuables, including cash, bank cards and jewellery.

“The victim also suffered a minor finger injury while trying to protect her bag, and losses are estimated at more than RM2,000,” he said.

Johari said both cases are being investigated under Sections 394 and 395/397 of the Penal Code, and urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

He added that police would step up patrols and crime-prevention operations in hotspot areas to keep the public safe and maintain order. — Bernama