Stats Dept: Volume index of wholesale and retail trade down 11.3pc in Q3

Used cars are seen for sale at Gunung Rapat, Ipoh September 8, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — The volume index of wholesale and retail trade in Malaysia fell 11.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decline was attributed to Motor Vehicles sub-sector which slumped 58.1 per cent.

“This was followed by Retail Trade and Wholesale Trade which recorded a decrease of 6.7 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively. On a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the volume index decreased for the third consecutive quarter to register 3.7 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

On the performance across sub-sectors, the volume index of Motor Vehicles which slumped 58.1 per cent year-on-year was mainly dragged down by Sales, Maintenance and Repair of Motorcycles which plunged 74.6 per cent.

Mohd Uzir added that, similarly, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Sales of Motor Vehicles, and Sales of Motor Vehicle Parts and Accessories also plummeted 56.6 per cent, 55.6 per cent and 55.4 per cent, respectively.

For the quarterly performance as compared to Q2 2021, volume index of Motor Vehicles tumbled 32.2 per cent.

Commenting further on the performance of volume index of Retail Trade, he pointed out that the decline of 6.7 per cent in this sub-sector was pulled down by Retail Sales in Specialised Stores, which recorded a 12.6 per cent drop.

“This was followed by Retail Sales of Automotive Fuels (-12.0 per cent), Retail Sales of Household Goods (-8.9 per cent), Retail Sales in Non-specialised Stores (-6.1 per cent), Retail Sales of Information and Communication Equipment (-2.5 per cent), and Retail Sales of Cultural & Recreation Goods (-1.3 per cent).

“Meanwhile, the volume index of Retail Trade fell 1.6 per cent as compared to the last quarter,” he said.

For Q3 2021, Mohd Uzir noted that the volume index of wholesale trade sub-sector also registered a negative trend to record a contraction of 3.1 per cent as compared to the same quarter in 2020, attributed to Wholesale on a Fee or Contract Basis which fell 21.2 per cent.

As for seasonally adjusted volume index, Wholesale and Retail Trade declined 7.5 per cent as against Q2 2021. All sub-sectors recorded negative growth, namely Motor Vehicles (38.2 per cent), Retail Trade (6.2 per cent) and Wholesale Trade (4.8 per cent), he explained. — Bernama



