Melaka polls: Police to call candidates, supporters to assist probe into SOP violation on nomination day

A general view of Dewan Kompleks Japerun, the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 10 — Police will be calling several more candidates and political party supporters to assist in the investigation over allegations of breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) during nomination day on Monday.

Melaka deputy police chief Razali Abu Samah said so far police have open five investigation papers after finding gatherings to show support near nomination centres for the state constituencies of Tanjung Bidara, Kuala Linggi, Telok Mas, Kota Laksamana and Asahan.

“When the investigation papers are open, police would investigate those involved.

“So far, we have just called one person yesterday and we would be calling others involved but so far we are still gathering information,” he said when connected by Bernama here today.

Razali said the probe was carried out under Regulation 17 (1) of the Regulations on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

On Monday, Razali was quoted as saying that two reports have been received involving incidents at Dewan Kompleks Jawatankuasa Pembangunan dan Penyelarasan Dewan Undangan Negeri (Japerun) Tanjung Bidara here and Kompleks Komuniti Desa (KKD) Telok Mas in Melaka Tengah.

Dewan Kompleks Japerun Tanjung Bidara is the location for the nomination of the hot seat, N02 Tanjung Bidara involving Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Zainal Hassan of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Meanwhile, Kompleks Komuniti Desa Telok Mas in Melaka Tengah, is for the nomination of Telok Mas (N 23) involving four contestants namely Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen of PN, Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad (Independent), Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat (PH) and Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (BN).

Before this, on Sunday the media reported police warning all political parties to comply with the orders and regulations set by the Election Commission (EC) apart from not bringing supporters to the candidate nomination centre. — Bernama