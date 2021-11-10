Deputy Speaker: MPs who’ve yet to receive Covid booster shots can do so at Parliament tomorrow

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hadnon speaks during a special Parliament sitting in Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be administered to Members of Parliament who have yet to receive it at the Parliament clinic tomorrow.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the booster shots for these MPs would be administered from 9am to 1pm

“The honorable members can contact the Parliament clinic to get more information and make an appointment to receive the booster dose,” he announced before the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) held the first round of the booster shots for MPs on Nov 2.

Booster dosing began nationwide on Oct 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure that the immunity received can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against Delta variant infections. — Bernama



