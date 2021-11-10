Communications and multimedia minister says 5G services will be cost-effective

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency implementing the network, the government had set that the cost for the facility should not burden consumers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Users are not expected to have to pay high costs to get 5G services as the government has taken the matter into account before the rollout, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency implementing the network, the government had set that the cost for the facility should not burden consumers.

“That is why we made efforts to find a cost-effective service module with the DNB-operated 5G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) Integration model.

“Because, if each telecommunications company does its own infrastructure, it will have implications on implementation costs and this will be less efficient (unaffordable prices) to consumers.

“Therefore, with the MOCN model operated by DNB, 5G services do not use the concept of ‘different operators, different infrastructures’, instead emphasising on ‘one single owner’ so that services are provided more efficiently and at lower costs,” he told reporters after witnessing a presentation and demonstration on the 5G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) by DNB at Telekom Malaysia Titiwangsa here today.

Annuar added that with the MOCN model, the government hopes to make Malaysia one of the leading countries for 5G network services in the next three years.

“This is important to the government because part of the planning of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) depends on our ability to provide 5G.

“In fact, in providing the facility, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to play a role as a regulator so that no party has to worry about transparency issues and so on,” he said.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ketereh, as contained in the MyDigital blueprint, DNB was given a timeline before the end of this year to implement 5G services to areas in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur first.

“This means that in the next three years, we are expected to cover about 80 per cent of populated areas throughout the country. This is a very important national agenda because it will be a game changer for economic activities throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama