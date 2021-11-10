Anwar: Amanah’s Adly Zahari is Pakatan’s candidate for Melaka CM

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari with the manifesto for the upcoming Melaka election, November 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has named former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari as its nominee for the same post if the coalition takes the win at the upcoming Melaka state election.

PH leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this during a press conference today, where he was joined by Adly, as well as DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

“We have put forward one candidate that has held the position of chief minister in Melaka, and our narrative has been consistent.

“So the consensus among Pakatan Harapan is that we continue with our narrative, and with that, we name Adly Zahari as our nominee for the position. God willing, when we win, he will continue with PH’s agenda in the state,” he said.

Anwar said that between rivals Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN), if the people of Melaka were to vote either one of them in, chaos would ensue, and there would be in-fighting over who should be chief minister.

“Myself, Lim Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu, to send a clear message to the people of Melaka that PH are together as one, have decided that all our nominations will go under the PH flag, to show there is at least one coalition that is not broken and in tatters.

“If you look at the other side, between PN and BN — PAS is only hitching a ride — if they win, there will be chaos among them as they have two candidates for chief minister,” he said.

Anwar also said that the power to choose who leads Melaka is in the voters’ hands, urging them to reject politicians who abuse their positions for personal gain.

“The people have a choice. They can decide if they want to maintain a rotten government system, or a government based on ethical principles,” he said.

Adly held the position of chief minister for Melaka between 2018 and 2020 after winning the Melaka state seat of Bukit Katil.

He was sworn in as chief minister before Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka Mohd Khalil Yaakob at Dewan Seri Utama, Seri Negeri, in Ayer Keroh on May 11, 2018, after PH won a simple majority in the Melaka legislative assembly to form the new state government when it captured 15 of the 28 state seats in the general election that year.