Tampin Umno Youth chief Hafez Hezmi dies in Melaka

Muhammad Hafez is expected to be buried at the Kampung Bukit Masjid, Islamic Cemetery in Gemas before zohor prayers this afternoon.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Tampin Umno Youth chief Muhammad Hafez Hezmi died about 2.30am today at his home in Krubong, Melaka.

The 38-year-old was believed to have suffered a heart attack, national news agency Bernama reported.

His death was confirmed by Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul.

“I received news of Muhammad Hafez’s passing early this morning, it was a shock as I saw him just yesterday during the Melaka state election nominations and he looked healthy.

“I was told he was able to have a discussion with the Tampin Umno division machinery last night, it’s a big loss to the party,” Mohd Zaidy told Bernama when contacted.

Muhammad Hafez leaves behind a wife and daughter.

He is expected to be buried at the Kampung Bukit Masjid, Islamic Cemetery in Gemas before zohor prayers this afternoon.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also announced Muhammad Hafez’s death on Facebook.

“Got sorrowful news that my friend and Tampin Umno Youth chief, Hafez Hezmi, returned to God early this morning after a heart attack,” he posted.