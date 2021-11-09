Student awards in line with Malaysia’s Education Blueprint, says Higher Education minister

The annual Anugerah Tokoh Siswa awards recognise students who work hard to become well-rounded individuals who are able to meet the needs of the current market. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said today the objectives of the annual Anugerah Tokoh Siswa (ATS) are in line with Malaysia’s Education Blueprint (Higher Education) 2015-2025.

The awards recognise students who work hard to become well-rounded individuals who are able to meet the needs of the current market.

This, the minister said, is parallel to the ministry’s goal of having graduates who have entrepreneurial and balanced characteristics.

“The award evaluation criteria covers a wide range of achievements and attributes such as leadership skills, character development and entrepreneurship,” she explained.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said she was proud to see past winners of the Anugerah Tokoh Siswa awards actively contributing to the development of the nation. — Bernama pic

Noraini said she was proud to see past winners of the awards actively contributing to the development of the nation, adding that their work is an inspiration to future graduates.

“Some have become renowned entrepreneurs, while others serve as civil servants, doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, accountants and other professionals. This is proof that they indeed possess high levels of marketability.

“Aside from that, many have been reported to serve the local community by establishing NGOs, getting involved in social activism and volunteerism,” she said.

The 2020 awards had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the Ministry of Higher Education

The ATS — organised as a collaboration between MoHE and a chosen public university — has been running since 2013, but its 2020 iteration had to be delayed to September 9, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noraini said that the ATS gave out 14 awards for the individual categories, with four more awards for the exceptional group category which includes student councils, associations, teams and clubs.

“There are also two awards that acknowledge the success of students who have performed eminently on the global stage.

“They are the Director General of Higher Education Special Appreciation Award and the Secretary General of Higher Education Special Appreciation Award,” she said.

The main award is the National Outstanding Student Award, or Tokoh Siswa Kebangsaan.

She added that the winner of the Ministry of Higher Education Award took home a cash prize of RM3,000 and scholarship to further his or her education at a local or overseas university of their choice.

“This celebration of students’ success will be memorable not only for those who have won, but also to those who are open and seeking inspiration to succeed.

“Perhaps, it may provide a teachable moment that may propel forward their education journey and shape their career paths,” she added.