Perak MB says 369 teachers in state yet to be vaccinated; 279 rejected Covid jabs outright

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at Dewan Jubli Perak in Kuala Kangsar November 9, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 9 — A total of 369 teachers in Perak have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 even as the clock ticks to schools reopening from November 22.

Of that figure, 279 have refused the vaccination, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad told a news conference here today.

“They have given various reasons not to get vaccinated. One of the reasons is that they said it’s their right to not get vaccinated.



“However, they should know that the students and teachers who are vaccinated have their rights as well. Their right is to feel safe and protected,” he said after attending the state level teachers’ day celebration at Dewan Jubli Perak here.



Saarani said he has urged schools in Perak to push all staff, including teachers, to get vaccinated for their own good.

He said that the Education Ministry has also made it clear that unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to teach.

“They will be placed in a similar category with the teachers who are on leave due to illness,” he said, adding that it will then be the respective school's responsibility to arrange for another vaccinated teacher to take over the teaching duties of their unvaccinated colleagues.

Saarani said a total of 37,135 teachers out of 37,438 in Perak have registered for vaccination via the MySejahtera application as of November 8.



“From that amount a total of 37,069 teachers have been fully vaccinated.



He said only 16 teachers have not registered for vaccination through MySejahtera.