Man gets four months’ jail for escaping from Sibu Prison

SIBU, Nov 9 — A magistrate’s court here yesterday sentenced a convict who spent 154 days on the run after escaping from Sibu Prison, to four months’ jail and fined him RM2,000 in default two months’ jail.

Magistrate Punitha Sivaraji handed down the sentence after Lee Ka Yieng, 49, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 224 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, Lee escaped from Sibu Prison on May 30 at about 12.35am by damaging his cell lock before climbing over the fence and running to the town area.

At the time of the escape, the convict had been placed at the prison’s transit centre after being a close contact of a Covid-19-positive inmate.

He was arrested in Sarikei on Nov 1 after committing an offence there and handed over to Sibu police.

The court ordered the prison sentence to run from the date of Lee’s arrest on Nov 1. — Borneo Post