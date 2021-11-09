Agong attends discussion session on Islamic affairs issues at Istana Negara

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Munaqasyah on the Management of Islamic Religious Affairs in States Under the Auspices of His Majesty in Istana Negara, November 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the Munaqasyah on the Management of Islamic Religious Affairs in States Under the Auspices of His Majesty, at di Istana Negara here.

The states are Pahang, the three Federal Territories, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

The King arrived at the venue at 10 am and was welcomed by the top officials from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), as well as the muftis and head of Islamic departments and agencies of the states.

The munaqasyah or discussion session is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s initiative aimed at discussing issues of Islamic affairs and strengthening the Islamic agencies in the states where His Majesty is the Head of Religion.

Today’s session was the fourth in its series, which was co-organised by Istana Negara and Jakim. The first session was held on June 20, 2019, the second on Oct 7, 2019, and the third on Feb 6 last year.

Six working papers were presented to His Majesty at the session namely on controlling liberal thought and strengthening religious belief among urban communities; the empowerment of Syariah Court through the upgrading of court hierarchy to four levels; tithe investment methods; i-TEKAD programme in empowering socioeconomic status of the ummah; formulation of Syarie Legal Profession Act for Federal Territories; and on the disunity of Muslim due to differences and obsession with religious thoughts.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will share the summary from the presentation of the working papers with the Malay rulers at the 257th meeting of the Conference of Rulers slated for on Nov 24 and 25. — Bernama