Sarawak polls: Talks on Pakatan-PSB cooperation on hold due to overlapping seat requests, says PKR acting chairman

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building and Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, July 31, 2021. Sarawak PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said PH component parties, namely PKR, DAP and Amanah, for now, will not enter into an agreement to cooperate with other opposition parties in the state. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Nov 8 — Discussions on cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to face the 12th Sarawak election have been put on hold following overlapping seat requests.

As such, Sarawak PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said PH component parties, namely PKR, DAP and Amanah, for now, will not enter into an agreement to cooperate with other opposition parties in the state.

“So far, we have not reached a consensus (with PSB). However, we do not know what will happen in the future as we still have two months before the state election (must be held),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Prior to this, PSB presidential council member Baru Bian had reached out to DAP to cooperate in the coming state election.

This was after Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was reported to have described PSB as a “suspicious” party due to “similarities” with GPS.

In the meantime, Abang Zulkifli confirmed that Sarawak PKR will field candidates in 49 out of the 82 seats in the state election.

“The (negotiations on) seat allocations between PKR, DAP and Amanah is running smoothly. The remaining 33 seats will be filled by the two parties,” he said. — Bernama