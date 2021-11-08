PM: Every agency must be good responder to deal with ‘disaster within a disaster’ situation

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the launch of the #DisasterReadyMalaysianFamily Programme in Putrajaya, November 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants every agency involved to be a responder or a good response agency in carrying out rescue efforts and managing evacuation centres when faced with a “disaster within a disaster” situation.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants still not wiped out, he said the coordination of resources and strong cooperation between government agencies were required to deal with a “disaster within a disaster” situation, especially during the North-east Monsoon season that has begun.

“This is to lessen the risk of Covid-19 infection as much as possible through compliance with the stipulated SOP (standard operating procedure) or guidelines,” he said at the launching of the #DisasterReadyMalaysianFamily Programme in conjunction with the National Preparedness Month 2021 here today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had previously forecast heavy rains in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from this month until early January 2022 following the transition of the North-east Monsoon that was expected to begin on November 3 and continue until March next year.

MetMalaysia had also forecast more heavy rains concentrated in Sarawak and Sabah from early January to February next year.

Ismail Sabri, meanwhile, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the main agency that assists the government to formulate appropriate measures before, during and after disasters, had taken proactive steps to come up with the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) policy.

“DRR is not just about preparing the necessary infrastructure to face disasters but covers all risk prevention and mitigation measures in every stage of the disaster cycle,” he said.

As such, he said, the National Risk Register (NRR) study was implemented to increase the understanding of disaster risks that had occurred or had the potential to occur so as to facilitate informed planning and decision-making.

He said that disaster preparedness was a continuous process that was constantly updated to be inclusive in order to produce a resilient community in line with the call for Maqasid Syariah for the preservation of mind, life and property at all times.

“The impact of disasters, such as loss of life, intellect or property, during or after a disaster, is not easy to face. It requires psychosocial support for the next of kin to rise again for the economic and family continuity,” he said.

At the ceremony, Ismail Sabri also presented prizes to winners of the Covid-19 green zone community competition that was launched in April.

The programme was held to strengthen the role of the community through cooperation between the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and society in creating more areas free from Covid-19.

Among the winners were Kampung Talang Hulu, Kuala Kangsar in Perak for the rural-traditional village category and Pangsapuri Seri Sena Rukun Tetangga Area in Kangar, Perlis for the urban category. — Bernama