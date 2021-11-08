Jho Low’s family gets to keep Penang house after court dismisses govt forfeiture bid

In dismissing the government’s application filed by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan also ordered the return of RM852,515.13 kept in three Hong Leong bank accounts belonging to Jho Low’s mother Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe as well. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The High Court today ordered the government to restore the rightful ownership of a mansion in Penang that had been previously seized, to the family of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the ruling after throwing out the Malaysian government’s application to forfeit property it alleged had been bought with money obtained illegally from state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The three-storey standalone house is built on two plots of land located at Tanjung Bungah, Penang and was impounded in 2019.

Low’s mother, Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe is the registered owner of the house, according to documents previously filed in court.

In dismissing the government’s application filed by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Mohamed Zaini also ordered the return of RM852,515.13 kept in three Hong Leong bank accounts belonging to Goh as well.

The judge noted that the AGC failed to explicitly provide any evidence on how the assets were related to the commission of unlawful activities.

“The applicant had merely shown monies credited into the bank accounts, but did not provide any evidence on how these bank accounts were related to, or used for the commission of unlawful activities.

“The applicant also did not offer any evidence to show how the monies deposited in these bank accounts were linked to any illegal transactions or that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

“The relationship between the 13th respondent and any of the characters or entities in the 1MDB affairs was also conspicuously missing.

The 13th respondent refers to Goh.

“I would also add that there were many glaring discrepancies in the investigating officer’s affidavit that were never corrected or explained even after they have been highlighted in the respondent’s affidavit,” he said.

The judge said there was nothing in the AGC’s affidavits that substantiated the need to forfeit the Lows’ luxury home.

Goh and her husband, Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, have been named by authorities as persons of interest in connection with the 1MDB investigations.

Other impounded properties to be returned

The judge similar ordered the government to unfreeze and restore the seven bank accounts with cash amounting to RM1,882,598.11 that belong to former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa and his wife Lim Hwee Bin.

“Similar to the applicant’s case against the 13th respondent, the applicant had merely shown monies credited into the bank accounts, but did not provide any evidence on how these bank accounts were related to, or used for the commission of unlawful activities.

“I have considered the submissions put forward by counsel for the opposing parties, and am inclined to agree with the counsel for the 14th and 15th respondent.

“I have therefore dismissed the applicant’s objection,” he said.

In May 2019, Ng was extradited from Malaysia to the United States, where he was released in exchange for a US$20 million (RM83 million) bond and required to wear an ankle bracelet.

Besides Goh, Ng and Lim, those named in the forfeiture notice included Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their children Nor Ashman Razak, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s stepdaughter) and Nooryana Najwa; Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia; Yayasan Semesta; Mustika Kasih Foundation; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd; Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

The Malaysian government, through the AGC, had sought to forfeit were proceeds of unlawful activities committed by Najib and several other entities in relation to the affairs of 1MDB.

Earlier in the same hearing, the court also dismissed the government’s bid to seize assets from Najib, his wife Rosmah and their children.