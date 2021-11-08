Cops, assistant health officer among 14 nabbed at drug party in Batu Kawah, says Sarawak police commissioner

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said one of the five women detained at the apartment was a Form 4 student who studies at a school in Petra Jaya. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING (Nov 8): Two police personnel and an assistant health officer were among 14 individuals arrested at a drug-fuelled party in an apartment in Batu Kawah here on November 3.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail who confirmed the arrests said one of the five women detained at the apartment was a Form 4 student who studies at a school in Petra Jaya.

“The two police personnel are attached to the Sarikei district police headquarters. The assistant health officer is from the Sarikei Health Office,” he said in a WhatsApp message yesterday.

All of the suspects, who are aged between 16 and 39, were tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, he added.

According to Aidi, the raid which took place around 10am saw the seizure of 14.57 grammes of ketamine, 14 ecstasy pills, and five Erimin 5 pills.

The case is currently being investigated under Sections 39A(1), 12(2), and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“All of the suspects are being held at the Siburan and Beratok police stations pending further investigation,” he said. — Borneo Post Online