Sarawak DAP chairman: Difficult to work with PSB but leaves door open

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said it is difficult to work with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the coming state election. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Nov 7 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said it is difficult to work with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the coming state election.

In a press conference yesterday, he said this was due to the questionable financial backers of PSB, believeing that PSB’s operations, ideology and modus operanda were more or less similar to Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS).

He said PSB financial backers were the same financial backers of GPS.

“It is more or less an offshoot of GPS. They are basically two organisations with the same nature and ideology.

“Because of that, it is difficult for us to cooperate with PSB. We may have to tackle both GPS and PSB,” he said.

Chong, who is the incumbent Kota Sentosa assemblyman, however, said sometimes in politics, it is making the impossible, possible.

As it is now, he said it’s quite impossible to work together with PSB. — Borneo Post