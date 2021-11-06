Khairy: 31 health facility projects approved under first rolling plan of 12MP in Kelantan

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said these projects comprised 24 extension projects from 11MP with a cost of RM582 million and seven new projects costing RM40.1 million. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 6 ― A total of 31 health facility development projects in Kelantan involving a total cost of RM623 million have been approved under the first Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said these projects comprised 24 extension projects from 11MP with a cost of RM582 million and seven new projects costing RM40.1 million.

He said among the new projects approved were projects to upgrade alternative water supply at nine rural health clinics and the construction of a health clinic (Type 3) in Bachok at a cost of RM35 million.

“The approval of these health facility development projects is proof that the government is always striving to improve the health and well-being of the people of Kelantan,” Khairy said in his speech today at the handover ceremony of the Penambang and Bahagia Health clinics here and in Kuala Krai respectively.

Khairy said Penambang health clinic here was approved under the third rolling plan of the 10MP with a total cost of RM24.874 million.

He said construction began on December 11, 2017 and was fully completed on April 28 this year.

“As for the Bahagia health clinic in Kuala Krai, it was approved under the first rolling plan of 11MP with a total cost of RM5.108 million,” he said, adding that construction kicked off on January 22, 2019 and the project was completed two months ago. ― Bernama