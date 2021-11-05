Opposition MPs head four out of nine Parliamentary Select Committees

The decision followed the Parliamentary restructuring and reform after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability signed between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) on September 13. — Malaysia Information Department/Nazri Rapaai handout pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun announced today that four out of the nine Parliamentary Select Committees (PSC) will be headed by the Opposition MPs.

The decision followed the Parliamentary restructuring and reform after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability signed between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) on September 13.

“The chairman of the Select Committee is also divided between the government and the opposition in a ratio of 5:4,” he said in a statement.

The statement also listed the chairman of each Select Committee:

Government MPs:

* Fundamental Freedoms and Rights under the Constitution: Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort)

* Finance and Economic: Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (Umno-Rompin)

* Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department: Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai)

* Infrastructure Development: Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis)

* Women and Child Affairs and Social Development: Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Umno-Pengerang)

Opposition MPs:

* Security: Datuk Johari Abdul (PKR-Sungai Petani)

* Agriculture and Domestic Trade: Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PKR-Kulim Bandar Baru)

* Education: Maszlee Malik (Independent-Simpang Renggam)

* Health, Science and Innovation: Dr Kelvin Yii (DAP-Bandar Kuching)

Azhar also said that there will be another Select Committee to be established — the Select Committee on International Affairs, bringing the total number of Select Committees to 10.

“The Select Committee is currently in the process of selecting members.

“Hopefully, with the new structure, the Select Committees will be able to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them effectively towards further strengthening the functions of the country’s legal institutions that are more accurate, transparent and credible in line with the aspiration to strengthen the reform of the Malaysian Parliament,” he said.