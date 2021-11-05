Melaka cops say distribution of food packages, RM50 cash nothing to do with vote-fishing

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Azlan Abu said based on the investigation, the food packages and cash were in fact food aid to the elderly and the incident was reported to have taken place outside the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 5 — Melaka police said the distribution of food packages together with RM50 cash, of which photos have been circulating on social media, had nothing to do with vote-fishing in conjunction with the Melaka state election on November 20.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Azlan Abu said based on the investigation, the food packages and cash were in fact food aid to the elderly and the incident was reported to have taken place outside the state.

“There is a video showing the distribution of food aid and RM50 cash to the elderly, but no vote-fishing activities or any political party symbols or elements were detected.

Azlan said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading false or untrue news.

He said anyone who had information on the incident could contact the investigating officer Insp Md Assyukri Saini at 016-7530492. — Bernama