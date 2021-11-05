In Kelantan, man arrested after attempting to ram into cops

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the incident occurred at about 5.50pm when the policemen spotted a Proton Wira car, which was heading towards Wakaf Bharu, being driven in a dangerous manner. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Nov 5 ― The police were forced to fire a shot at a car when its driver attempted to ram into them in an incident near the Wakaf Bharu Market in Tumpat yesterday.

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the incident occurred at about 5.50 pm when the policemen spotted a Proton Wira car, which was heading towards Wakaf Bharu, being driven in a dangerous manner.

The police ordered the car to stop, but its driver, a 24-year-old man, refused to cooperate, and instead reversed the car to ram into the police who were chasing after it, forcing one of the policemen to fire a shot at one of the rear tyres to stop the vehicle, he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the car driver, who tested positive for Methamphetamine, was arrested and the police found 943 Yaba pills, worth RM9,430, on him.

The suspect, who is from Tumpat, has 11 previous records for drug-related offences and violent crime, he said, adding that the police were investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking, and under Section 307 and 279 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and rash driving, respectively. ― Bernama