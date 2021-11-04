Melaka polls: BN to launch manifesto after nominations, says state chairman

Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the manifesto was a new offer to the people if the party was given a fresh mandate on November 20. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 4 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will launch its manifesto for the Melaka state election after nominations on November 8.

Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the manifesto was a new offer to the people if the party was given a fresh mandate on November 20.

“We will offer a new deal in our manifesto to the people of Melaka, the result of a stable, prosperous and credible government,” he said in a press conference here today.

However, Ab Rauf, who is also Melaka Umno chief, did provide further details on the manifesto.

He also assured that BN will field more fresh faces and young candidates in the state election.

“As for the candidates, we are waiting for nomination day but I guarantee this time we will field fresh faces and young people,” he said, adding that the party machinery was also now ready for the polls.

The Melaka state election will be held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission has fixed November 20 for voting, November 8 for nominations and early voting will be held on November 16. — Bernama