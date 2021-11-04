Melaka polls: BN to announce candidates virtually on Saturday

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the announcement would be made virtually via Umno Online's Facebook page at 10am. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 4 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) is to announce on Saturday its candidates for the Melaka state election.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the announcement would be made virtually via Umno Online's Facebook page at 10am.

“Announcement of #BN candidates live on FB #UMNO Online.

“Saturday Nov 6, 2021, 10 am. Thank you for your support,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

The Melaka state election will be held following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on October 4 after four of the assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission then fixed November 20 for voting in this state election, November 8 for nomination of candidates and early voting on November 16. ― Bernama