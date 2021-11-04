Health Ministry: 95.7pc of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― A total of 22,409,335 individuals or 95.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Based on the MoH’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.8 per cent of the adult population, or 22,891,080 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 114,573 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 42,306 doses as second dose, 8,185 doses to first dose recipients and 64,082 doses as booster dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last February 24 to 50,420,916.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,197,961 individuals or 69.8 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 83.3 per cent, or 2,622,306 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

On the administration of booster dose, a total of 471,689 doses had been dispensed as of yesterday. ― Bernama