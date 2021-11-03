PM receives donation of RM500,000 for Yayasan Didik Negara

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking at the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Home Launching Ceremony (RKMAT) at Taman LTAT, Bukit Jalil, November 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a donation of RM500,000 from Farm Fresh Milk Sdn Bhd (Farm Fresh) to be channelled to Yayasan Didik Negara, a foundation under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The donation was presented by Farm Fresh operations director Azmi Zainal in a simple ceremony at Prime Minister’s Office at the Parliament Building here.

Also present were Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and MOE secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof, who is also chairman of the foundation.

At a press conference later, Radzi said the foundation, which was established last July, aimed at improving access and quality of national education through the involvement of the government and all quarters, especially the private sector.

“Right now, we are in the stage of raising funds. Today, we receive a donation from Farm Fresh. InsyaAllah, more donations will come in and when the time comes, we will officially launch the foundation,” he said.

Radzi said the MOE was also in the midst of holding engagement sessions with various parties for fund-raising purposes.

He said the foundation programmes were also being lined-up, be it for short, medium and long terms, with focus to be given on education agenda to benefit more than five million students and over 10,000 schools nationwide.

“InsyaAllah, when the time comes, we will announce and explain about the programmes so that the people from all walks of life can also contribute to Yayasan Didik Negara,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the company also planned to raise special funds for children who lost their parents due to Covid-19,

“InsyaAllah, maybe through Gegar Vaganza (singing competition), I’m confident that we can raise the funds to help the children, probably by providing scholarships for their studies. This is an initiative we hope to be emulated by other companies. This is how they can help,” he added. — Bernama