NSC: EMCO in Kampung Orang Asli Satak, Raub from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Orang Asli Satak, Batu sub-district in Raub, Pahang starting tomorrow till November 16.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made after evaluating the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and the Covid-19 infection trend in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all EMCOs are the same as previously announced,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Rodzi added that no EMCOs in the country were extended or ended today. — Bernama