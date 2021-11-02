MoH clears Muhyiddin, Najib of violating Melaka political gathering SOPs, but fines event organisers RM24,000

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is seen greeting members of the public at an eatery in Jeti Kampung Halim, Melaka October 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Neither Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin nor Umno’s Datuk Seri Najib Razak breached the prohibition against political gatherings during their recent visit to Melaka ahead of the state election, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said today.

According to the ministry, both politicians had not participated in any political gathering with their “walkabouts”.

However, the ministry said the walkabout organisers were found to have failed to ensure compliance of the proper physical distance among the crowds during the visits and as such, have been fined RM24,000 collectively.

“The Malaysian Health Ministry would like to refer to the issue regarding SOP violations in Melaka state election activities involving two individuals that have gone viral on social media, that is, YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and YB Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Investigations by the Melaka Health Department found that no activity in the form of social gatherings related to the Melaka state election took place during their entire visit, which was more in the form of a walkabout,” MoH said in a statement.

“However, based on observations and investigations by officers empowered under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988, a compound of RM20,000 has been offered to Melaka Perikatan Nasional for organising the event involving Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's presence,” it said.

“Another compound of RM4,000 was offered to the individual who organised the event that had Datuk Seri Najib Razak present.

“Both the compounds were for the failure of organisers to ensure safe physical distancing by the crowd that had gathered,” MoH added.

Najib and Muhyiddin, both former prime ministers, were videoed visiting several constituencies in Melaka ahead of the official election campaign that is supposed to begin only from November 8.

Neither politician is from Melaka nor an elected lawmaker there. Najib is MP for Pekan, a constituency in Pahang while Muhyiddin is MP for Pagoh, which is in Johor.

The video clip was shared widely on social media platforms, and drew comparisons from Malaysians who asked if action had been taken against the two lawmakers from the ruling parties similar to penalties imposed against Opposition parties like PKR and Muda.

PKR, the leading component party of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, was issued a RM10,000 fine recently for its mobile ceramah that had its leaders speak on the back of a truck using loudspeakers, targeting residential areas.

Muda was also given a RM4,000 fine for holding a press conference in Melaka last week that saw only five people in attendance observing the necessary physical distance, and which it insisted had been given prior approval by the police.

In today’s statement, MoH suggested it had acted fairly and without preferential treatment.

“The ministry will not hesitate to issue compounds to any individuals or organisations that fail to comply with SOPs by the National Security Council or the National Recovery Plan,” it said.