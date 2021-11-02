Covid-19: 63 more deaths in Malaysia, tally now at 28,975

A state health driver transports the body of a Covid-19 victim to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Malaysia recorded 63 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, including 18 who were brought in dead.

Based on the Health Ministry's CovidNow data, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia so far is 28,975, with 23,111 being inpatient deaths and 5,864 being those who were brought in dead.

As of November 1 midnight, Labuan and Selangor recorded the highest deaths for every 10,000 people, at 15 (each), followed by Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur at 14 (each), Negri Sembilan at 11, while Johor and Melaka at 10 (each).

Other states like Kedah and Penang stood at nine (each), Sabah at six, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak at five (each), Perak, Pahang and Terengganu at four (each) and Putrajaya at two.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,470,927 Covid-19 cases, with 67,233 of such cases currently still active as of midnight yesterday.

Meanwhile, 5,299 more have made a recovery, while 569 are being treated in intensive care units, with 301 intubated.