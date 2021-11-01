Two-week EMCO at Taman Amalina Lestari in Raub from Wednesday

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed on Taman Amalina Lestari, Mukim Gali in Raub, Pahang, from November 3 to 16.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision to impose the EMCO was made after scrutinising the risk assessment by the Ministry of Health and the trend of Covid-19 infection on the locality.

“The SOPs (standard operating procedures) for all EMCO areas are the same as announced before,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

He also said that the EMCO at POS Betau the Orang Asli settlement in Mukim Ulu Jelai, Lipis, Pahang, has been extended until November 16. — Bernama