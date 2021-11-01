Melaka polls: Several Umno divisions reject cooperation with Bersatu, says party’s Tangga Batu division chief

Tangga Batu Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad (centre) at a press conference in Melaka, November 1, 2021. With him are Kota Melaka Umno Division chief Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (left) and Hang Tuah Jaya Division chief Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 1 — Several Umno divisions in Melaka have ruled out any form of cooperation between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the state election on November 20.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tangga Batu Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad said the decision was taken out of respect for the wishes of party grassroots and also because of other factors which made the cooperation impossible.

“This decision is based on the wishes of the grassroots. This is our final stand, which means we will not have any more discussions or contact with Bersatu,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Kota Melaka Umno Division chief Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, Hang Tuah Jaya Division chief Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali and Alor Gajah Division deputy chief Datuk Rosepandi Leman.

Mohamad Ali also wants Umno to strengthen the Muafakat Nasional cooperation with PAS to face the Melaka polls.

“So I urge all Umno and PAS members to join forces in an effort to win the Melaka election for the benefit of all the people in Melaka,” he added.

Polling for the state election is on November 20 and nominations are on November 8.

The state election was called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4, which was triggered after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama