Khairy launches healthcare travel blueprint to boost Malaysia’s medical tourism post pandemic

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a news conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya, Kuching September 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today launched the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021 to 2025, which aims to elevate the medical tourism sector in the country for the next five years.

Khairy said the blueprint covers five different approaches and is anchored on three strategic pillars, which are the healthcare travel ecosystem, the Malaysian healthcare brand and market strategies.

“As we transition into endemicity, our key priorities include the maintenance of high-quality care and safety above all. We need to up the ante by embracing digitalisation of the entire patient journey experience.

“With this blueprint, Malaysia has begun forging a new frontier to redefine the patient experience through a unified and collaborative approach to digitalisation,” he said during the virtual launch.

He said this blueprint will allow healthcare providers to improve their patient service delivery and reinforce patients' peace of mind, especially in the country’s niche offerings such as fertility and cardiology.

“With this blueprint, we aspire to provide the best Malaysia healthcare travel experience by 2025.

“I believe this is within our grasp,” he said.

Khairy said that the upcoming flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals shows that Malaysia is well on the way of becoming an established healthcare destination.

“Apart from that, the development of the International Retirement Living programme in partnership with the government is yet another landmark that will showcase Malaysia positively as a destination recognised for healthcare.

“Malaysia is preparing its healthcare sector to take a more robust shape, from the perspective of treatment services, medical expertise, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, showcasing Malaysia’s testament as a trusted and safe country, particularly in attracting foreign investment,” he said.

He said the blueprint's end goal is to build a sustainable future for the healthcare industry, adding that an-all-of-industry effort is needed to execute this blueprint well.

He also urged for better cross border healthcare collaboration and encouraged nations to cooperate more efficiently for more sustainable healthcare delivery globally.